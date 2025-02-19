Kobayashi Pharma Shareholders Reject Hong Kong Fund's Proposals

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Kobayashi Pharmaceutical Co. shareholders voted down proposals by Hong Kong-based investment fund Oasis Management Co. at their extraordinary meeting in Osaka on Wednesday.

Oasis, whose stake in the Japanese maker and seller of over-the-counter drugs and supplements tops 10 pct, proposed that lawyer Yoshio Nakamura and two others be appointed as outside board directors and that the high-profile health damage, including fatal cases, linked to "benikoji" red yeast supplements be reinvestigated under a more independent framework.

The activist investor also criticized that founding family member Kazumasa Kobayashi still remains in the company as special adviser after stepping aside as chairman to take the blame for problems associated with the benikoji products.

Satoshi Yamane, president of the company, apologized for the problems, vowing to give top priority to offering apologies to those who are proved to be victims of the products and providing compensation to them.

But the company management opposed the Oasis proposals including the reinvestigation, which it said will "significantly hinder the ongoing compensation and recurrence prevention measures."

