Japan Economic Magazines before, during WWII Released Online

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Press Research Institute released digitized editions of "Kokusai Keizai Shuho" (World Economic Weekly), published before and during World War II, on its website Wednesday.

The Japanese journal, which was renamed "Domei Sekai Shuho" (Domei World Affairs Weekly) in 1943, is "a valuable material that helps us understand what it was like back then," an official of the institute said.

Released online were some 900 editions published between January 1928 and October 1945. They feature articles on overseas economies, market information and research papers.

They suggest the impact of the war was gradually creeping in to affect their contents, with editions published during the war adopting a belligerent tone, including criticisms of the United States and Britain.

The magazine is believed to have been launched in 1918 by news agency Kokusai Tsushinsha, which eventually led to Jiji Press and Kyodo News. The publication of the magazine was succeeded by news agency Shimbun Rengosha and then by Domei News Agency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]