Death Sentence over Murder of Japanese Boy in China to Be Finalized

Newsfrom Japan

Hong Kong, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The death sentence for the Chinese man who stabbed a Japanese boy to death in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, southern China, last September is likely to be finalized, it was learned Wednesday.

The man, Zhong Changchun, did not appeal against his sentence handed down by a Chinese regional court last month, according to officials of the Japanese Consulate-General in Guangzhou, the capital of Guangdong.

The sentence is expected to be finalized after it is examined by a high court in Guangdong and approved by China's Supreme Court.

On Sept. 18 last year, the boy, 10, was stabbed in the stomach when he was heading to a Japanese school in Shenzhen. Zhong was captured on the scene. The boy died in the small hours of the following day.

The Jan. 24 regional court ruling said that the act by the accused was extremely malicious, noting that he purchased a knife and killed the innocent boy to attract attention on the internet and called the media after the crime. The court concluded that Zhong deserves capital punishment.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]