2 More Rulings Back Japan 2024 Lower House Election

Nagoya/Akita, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Nagoya High Court and Sendai High Court's Akita branch ruled on Wednesday that Japan's House of Representatives election in October 2024 was constitutional in terms of vote-value disparities.

Plaintiffs had demanded the annulment of the general election for the lower chamber of the Diet, the country's parliament, in which the maximum gap in the value of votes between constituencies was 2.06 times.

The rulings were the eighth and ninth on 16 lawsuits over the election filed by two groups of lawyers at 14 high courts and high court branches. All nine so far found that the election was constitutional.

Rulings on all remaining lawsuits will be issued by March 7. The Supreme Court is expected to pass a unified judgment by the end of this year.

On Wednesday, the Nagoya court and the Akita branch each said that Lower House constituency demarcation using the so-called Adams method, which is said to reflect population differences relatively accurately, was "reasonable."

