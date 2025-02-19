32 Japanese Prefectures' Draft Budgets Grow in FY 2025

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-two of Japan's 47 prefectures have compiled draft general-account budgets for fiscal 2025 that are larger than those of the previous year, a Jiji Press tally showed Wednesday.

Among them, draft budgets hit record highs in the prefectures of Saitama, Tokyo, Gifu, Shizuoka, Ehime and Okinawa.

Prefectural governments' tax revenues grew thanks to rosy corporate earnings. Their expenditures also increased, however, due to higher social security costs stemming from aging populations.

The draft budgets of all 47 prefectures call for total spending of 57,877,751 million yen, almost unchanged from the previous year. They expect a total of 22,549,308 million yen in tax revenues, up 5.1 pct.

Many prefectures earmarked funds for improving pay to nursery teachers and boosting postpartum care services. Other popular budgeted items are expenses for addressing labor shortages, including by accepting foreign workers, and helping people to move in from other prefectures as part of regional revitalization efforts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]