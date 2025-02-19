Mitsui to Invest 5.3 B. Dlrs in Aussie Iron Ore Project

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Mitsui & Co. said Wednesday that it will acquire a 40 pct interest in an Australian iron ore project for 5,342 million U.S. dollars, one of the biggest investments by the trading house.

In the Rhodes Ridge project in the state of Western Australia, production is expected to start by 2030. Annual output is estimated at 40 million tons initially and 100 million tons or more later.

Rhodes Ridge has 6.8 billion tons of mineral resources. The undeveloped mining area is among the world's largest and is seen producing high-quality iron ore, for which strong demand is expected.

Mitsui hopes to save the initial costs by utilizing existing infrastructure including railways.

The company already holds iron ore interests in Australia and Brazil totaling some 60 million tons per year. The Rhode Ridge project is expected to boost the total to 100 million tons.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]