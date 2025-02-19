Hyogo Assembly Panel to Find Harassment Allegations True

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Feb. 19 (Jiji Press)--The Hyogo prefectural assembly’s special committee investigating harassment allegations against Governor Motohiko Saito is planning to acknowledge in its upcoming report that the allegations are largely true, informed sources said Wednesday.

The committee in the western Japan prefecture has almost unanimously agreed that the governor’s actions to identify the whistleblower against him may have violated the whistleblower protection law, according to the sources.

The panel has drafted its final report based on the views of each assembly group and aims to adopt it early next month.

However, Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party), the second largest assembly group, is reluctant to recognize the governor’s harassment, claiming that a court ruling is necessary to declare the alleged harassment illegal.

A former prefectural government official died last July after making allegations against Saito, including that the governor had harshly scolded a prefectural official. The prefectural government identified the official and suspended him for three months.

