Suzuki Motor Targets Operating Profit of 800 B. Yen in FY 2030

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Suzuki Motor Corp. on Thursday announced a target to achieve an operating profit of 800 billion yen in fiscal 2030, up from 465.5 billion yen in fiscal 2023.

In its new medium-term business plan, the automaker also included a goal to increase its sales to 8 trillion yen in the fiscal year beginning April 2030 from 5,374.2 billion yen in fiscal 2023.

Suzuki Motor will spend 4 trillion yen on research and development and capital investment over the six years to fiscal 2030 covered by the business plan.

It aims to boost its global vehicle sales to 4.2 million units in fiscal 2030 from 3.16 million units in fiscal 2023 by expanding the lineup of electric vehicles for the Japanese market and strengthening its production system in India.

The automaker sets a target of raising its operating profit margin to 10 pct from 8.7 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]