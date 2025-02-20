Ishiba, BOJ's Ueda Discuss Economic Situation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda met on Thursday to discuss economic and financial situations at home and abroad.

The talks took place at the prime minister's office in Tokyo before the finance ministers and central bank governors from the Group of 20 major economies meet in Cape Town, South Africa, next week.

The G-20 officials' meeting is expected to focus on the possible impact on the global economy from U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Ueda told reporters after the meeting with Ishiba that they did not discuss long-term interest rates in Japan. The 10-year Japanese government bond yield rose to a 15-year high in recent sessions amid speculation that the BOJ will raise interest rates earlier than expected.

The prime minister and the BOJ governor meet regularly. Ishiba and Ueda last met on Oct. 2 last year.

