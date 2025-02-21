School near Kyiv Seeks Peace thru Language Education

Newsfrom Japan

Kyiv, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A school near the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv is enthusiastic about teaching Japanese and other foreign languages, believing that war will not happen if friendship is deepened through international exchanges.

Using textbooks provided with the aid of Japan, students study hard at the school called Linguist in Irpin, which sustained severe missile attacks at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion nearly three years ago.

Dreaming to Go to Japan

