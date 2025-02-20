Trump Vowed to Raise Abduction Issue with N. Korea: Ishiba

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump has promised to raise the issue of North Korea's abductions of Japanese nationals if he meets with the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said Thursday.

Noting that Trump is eager to hold talks with Kim, Ishiba said that the U.S. leader "agreed to surely raise this issue" when he met with Ishiba in Washington this month.

Ishiba mentioned this at a meeting at the prime minister's office with Takuya Yokota, head of a group for families of Japanese abductees, and other people.

"There is a possibility that the United States and North Korea will negotiate," Ishiba said during the meeting. "I've gathered that the president has that strong desire."

The group submitted its campaign policy seeking the "collective return of all abductees to be realized while their parents' generation is still alive."

