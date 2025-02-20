Norinchukin Bank President to Resign over Huge Loss

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Norinchukin Bank said Thursday that its president, Kazuto Oku, will step down as of March 31 to take responsibility for the Japanese lender's massive losses on foreign bond investments.

Managing Executive Officer Taro Kitabayashi, 54, will be promoted to president on April 1 to succeed Oku, 65.

For the fiscal year ending next month, Norinchukin Bank, the central organization for financial institutions for agricultural, forestry and fisheries cooperatives, expects to report a consolidated net loss of around 1.9 trillion yen, as it advanced sales of U.S. and European bond holdings with latent losses caused by rising interest rates. The loss will be the largest ever, exceeding the 572.1-billion-yen loss incurred in the fiscal year ended March 2009, when financial markets were in turmoil following the 2008 collapse of U.S. investment bank Lehman Brothers.

The lender expects to return to the black in the year to March 2026, with a profit of around 30 billion-70 billion yen.

In a press conference in Tokyo on Thursday, Oku explained the reason for his resignation, saying, "I clarified my responsibility for the red ink now that we know we're on track to return to profitability in the following fiscal year."

