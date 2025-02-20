Police Protect Japanese over Overseas Fraud in 10 Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police took Japanese nationals linked to fraud based overseas into protective custody in 10 cases over the four months from Oct. 18 last year, National Police Agency sources said Thursday.

Six of the 10 cases involved youths under 30. They were introduced to purported jobs overseas on online gaming and social media sites.

Some of the people were forced to make false calls in phone fraud, a type of crime designated as special fraud in Japan.

Two Japanese boys who took part in special fraud operations based in Myanmar returned to Japan via neighboring Thailand and were put under police protection in their country.

According to the NPA, the 10 cases include people who traveled to Cambodia, Myanmar and China.

