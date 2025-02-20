KKR Successfully Completes Tender Offer for Fuji Soft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Soft Inc. said Thursday that U.S. investment fund KKR has successfully completed its tender offer for the Japanese system developer after a six-month takeover battle with U.S. rival Bain Capital.

Fuji Soft is now expected to be delisted after an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting in late April.

KKR said in a statement that it had put a period to more than half a year of turmoil, although it had to spend more than initially planned on the acquisition.

In August last year, Fuji Soft announced that it would go private with KKR as a sponsor. KKR then launched its tender offer at 8,800 yen per share. However, Bain Capital stepped in and proposed a tender offer of 9,450 yen, which was backed by Fuji Soft’s founder, a major shareholder.

KKR was forced to repeatedly extend its tender offer period and raise its offer price. On Feb. 4, it finally raised the price to 9,850 yen, out of concern that the corporate value of Fuji Soft could be damaged if the tender offer was prolonged further.

