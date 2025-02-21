Japanese Luxury Cruise Ship Asuka III to Enter into Service in July

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--A new Japanese luxury cruise ship, the Asuka III, will enter into service on July 20, its operator, NYK Cruises Co., said Thursday.

The ship provides more luxurious cabins and services than the Asuka II, which is currently in service, and has improved facilities so that passengers can enjoy them in a wide range of ways, said the unit of Nippon Yusen K.K., a Japanese shipping service company.

The Asuka III has 385 three-class cabins, all equipped with a balcony. Butler services will be provided for the highest class. The ship has six restaurants and an open-air bath on the front deck.

The ship will offer trips of three nights or more, including experience-based sightseeing tours during port calls.

The Asuka III plans to visit Hakodate and Otaru, both in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, in its first cruise departing from and arriving in Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, near Tokyo. It will also offer a trip to South Korea’s Jeju Island in the future.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]