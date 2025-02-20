2 Ishin Politicians Quit Hyogo Special Panel Probing Governor

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Two Hyogo prefectural assembly members of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) resigned Thursday from a special committee investigating alleged harassment by Motohiko Saito, governor of the western prefecture.

The two, Minoru Kishiguchi and Makoto Masuyama, made the move following their questionable acts of providing information related to the allegations to Takashi Tachibana, leader of controversial political group NHK Party.

Kishiguchi served as deputy leader of the committee. The two submitted their resignations Thursday, which were accepted by the assembly’s leader within the day.

Tachibana repeatedly made defamatory comments on former member of the assembly and the committee Hideaki Takeuchi, who died in January in an apparent suicide.

Tachibana said he received information on Takeuchi from Kishiguchi, who on Wednesday admitted his involvement in the provision of the information.

