Ishiba, IAEA Chief Agree to Strengthen Cooperation

Tokyo, Feb. 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Rafael Grossi, director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency, met in Tokyo on Thursday and agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.

During the meeting, Ishiba and Grossi exchanged views on Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant in northeastern Japan and nuclear nonproliferation.

Ishiba said that the importance of the peaceful use of nuclear energy and nuclear nonproliferation is increasing as the international situation changes, and that Japan will continue to work closely with the IAEA.

Grossi expressed his gratitude for Japan's continued support and eagerness to boost cooperation.

