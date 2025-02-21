Japanese #MeToo Icon Ito Apologizes over Her Oscar-Nominated Film

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese journalist and #MeToo icon Shiori Ito has apologized for improperly using video footage in her Oscar-nominated documentary film "Black Box Diaries," which is based on her own sexual abuse experience.

"I apologize to those whose consent was not obtained for the use of the footage," Ito said in a statement released Thursday.

"In the latest version, all efforts have been made to ensure that individuals cannot be identified," she noted. "I will do everything I can to make the necessary changes for future screenings abroad."

On the same day, a group of lawyers held a press conference in Tokyo, reiterating their demand that the footage in question be deleted or corrected.

The group of lawyers, including Yoko Nishihiro, who helped Ito win a civil lawsuit against a former television journalist over her sexual abuse case, had criticized at a press conference last October that her documentary film included without permission footage from a security camera at a hotel where the sexual abuse case occurred and footage of investigators.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]