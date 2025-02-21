War Book for Students Gaining Attention in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--With Monday marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, a book for junior high school students is gaining attention in Japan for explaining why wars occur in an easy-to-understand way with manga and other illustrations.

The book, titled "Bokura wa Senso wo Shiranai (We Don't Know Wars), was released for libraries last year by publishing company Gakken Inc.

Under the supervision of Yu Koizumi, associate professor at the University of Tokyo's Research Center for Advanced Science and Technology, who specializes in Russia's military policy, the 136-page book explains what wars are and why they occur, using Russia's invasion of Ukraine as an example.

According to Miku Sawada of Gakken, who was in charge of editing the book, it was the best-selling book for libraries published by Gakken last year.

Sawada said that books for libraries are unique in that "they can address topics of high social significance that are difficult to cover in commercial books," so they can be used in classrooms.

