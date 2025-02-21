Japan to OK Shooting of Urban Bears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted at a cabinet meeting Friday an amendment bill to permit local municipalities to give the go-ahead for shooting wild bears in urban areas.

Responding to a host of attacks by such “urban bears,” the government aims to implement the revised wildlife protection and management law by autumn, when bears’ appetite peaks ahead of their hibernation.

According to the bill, municipal authorities will be allowed to capture with firearms animals that are highly likely to cause human injuries while taking safety measures if those dangerous animals intrude into the daily living sphere, including public transportation and parks. The government specifically assumes cases in which hunters shoot wild bears that remain in buildings.

After the amended law is enacted, brown and black bears will be designated as “dangerous animals” along with wild boars under a government ordinance, officials said.

The bill also has a provision enabling municipalities to seek prefectural manpower and technical assistance.

