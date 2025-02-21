Japan to Maintain Sanctions on Russia over Ukraine War

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan will continue its sanctions on Russia over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, including through the framework of the Group of Seven major nations, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Friday.

The top Japanese government spokesman reiterated Tokyo's criticism of Russia, saying that the aggression, which began three years ago, is "an outrage act that undermines the very foundation of the international order."

"Japan has consistently supported Ukraine and maintained its sanctions on Russia based on its belief that 'Ukraine today could be East Asia tomorrow,'" he said at a press conference.

Expressing "serious concern" over the progress in military cooperation between Russia and North Korea, Hayashi said that Tokyo will continue working to realize "a fair and permanent peace" in and promote the reconstruction of Ukraine.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]