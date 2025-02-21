Japanese Panel Seeks to Tighten Screening of New Universities

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--An advisory panel to the Japanese education minister Friday proposed tightening screening procedures for establishing universities as the number of students is expected to drop sharply because of an aging society.

The number of people going to university in the country is estimated to fall to some 460,000 in 2040 from about 630,000 last year as the population of 18-year-olds has been declining after peaking in 1966, according to the Central Council for Education.

Saying that the country's birthrate is declining in a pace that reduces the number of midsize universities by about 90 per year, the council underlined the need for reviewing the overall number of universities in the country through realignments, mergers and downsizing.

Specifically, the council proposed stricter screening requirements for establishing new universities, such as financial conditions.

It also proposed providing assistance to universities that will close due to a fall in the number of students, including helping to protect existing students until they graduate.

