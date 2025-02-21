Special Website Created 30 Yrs after Tokyo Subway Sarin Attack

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Public Security Intelligence Agency launched a special website Friday to prevent public memory of the 1995 sarin nerve gas attack on the Tokyo subway system by the Aum Shinrikyo doomsday cult from fading.

The agency hopes that the website, which features the memories of bereaved families and related photos, will help younger generations to learn about the attack that killed 14 people and injured more than 6,000.

The digital archive of issues linked to Aum Shinrikyo covers not only the Tokyo subway system attack, but also other crimes by the cult, including a sarin gas attack in Matsumoto in the central Japan prefecture of Nagano in June 1994.

The front page explains keywords related to the cult, such as "poa," allegedly used when ordering a murder by former Aum guru Chizuo Matsumoto, who went by the name of Shoko Asahara and was executed in 2018.

The site also lists other words and data, including the number of Aum Shinrikyo believers, which stood at 11,400 at the time of the subway system attack.

