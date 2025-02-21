Japan Picks Area off Hokkaido's Tomakomai for CO2 Storage

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan's industry ministry said Friday that it has designated an area off Tomakomai in the northernmost region of Hokkaido as a district where captured carbon dioxide may be stored.

The designation is the first under the CO2 capture and storage business law enacted in May last year. The ministry also began inviting applications for CO2 capture and storage operations in the district.

Test drilling to confirm safety is expected to begin within this year.

In CO2 capture and storage projects, CO2 emissions would be offset with stored CO2. Demand for CO2 storage is expected to be strong in steel, chemical and other industries struggling to reduce emissions of the heat-trapping gas.

Japan's first large-scale demonstration test for CO2 capture and storage was conducted off Tomakomai in southern Hokkaido. At the site, about 300,000 tons of CO2 had been stored by 2019.

