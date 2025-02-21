Japan's Prince Hisahito to Hold 1st Press Conference March 3

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prince Hisahito, the only son of Crown Prince Akishino and Crown Princess Kiko, will hold his first press conference March 3, the Imperial Household Agency said Friday.

The prince, the nephew of Emperor Naruhito and second in line to the throne, came of age at 18 in September last year. It is customary for Imperial Family members to hold a press conference when they reach the age of majority.

His press conference was delayed, however, as he was busy with his studies in his third year at the University of Tsukuba's Senior High School at Otsuka in Tokyo. The schedule of the event was decided after he gained admission to the national university.

His coming-of-age ceremony is expected to take place after he graduates from the high school in March.

Naomasa Yoshida, grand master of the Crown Prince's Household, said that the prince is preparing for his new life from April.

