Ruling Bloc, Nippon Ishin Draft Document of Agreement on Budget

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition and Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) on Friday drafted a document of agreement on revisions to the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill.

Nippon Ishin is expected to hold internal discussions on whether the document is acceptable on Tuesday after the three-day weekend.

Sounding positive about signing the document, Nippon Ishin leader Hirofumi Yoshimura said on television: "If implemented, it would realize Nippon Ishin's policies. If we can change society, we should move in that direction."

The ruling coalition hopes to formally ink the document at a meeting of the three parties' leaders once Nippon Ishin approves it, and accelerate preparations to pass the budget bill through the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Japan's parliament.

However, it appears difficult to pass the budget bill through the Lower House by March 2, a key deadline for enactment before the current fiscal year ends on March 31.

