INTERVIEW: Ukraine Wants Japan's Role in Rebuilding Infrastructure

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Ukraine wants Japan to take part in large-scale projects to rebuild infrastructure in the war-torn country once a ceasefire is established, using its experiences of reconstructing areas devastated by massive natural disasters, outgoing Ukrainian Ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky has said in a recent interview.

Expressing his gratitude for the support Japan has provided to Ukraine, Korsunsky said about 80 pct of Japanese people consistently back his country's position even though support fatigue is spreading among many nations three years after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. "This is amazing," said the ambassador, who is set to leave his current post in April after ending his five-year tenure.

Following the Japan-Ukraine Conference for Promotion of Economic Growth and Reconstruction in Tokyo in February last year, an unexpectedly large number of Japanese companies expressed their interests in launching operations in Ukraine, according to the ambassador.

With support from the Japan International Cooperation Agency and the Japan External Trade Organization, Japanese companies handling temporary housing construction and water treatment visited Ukraine for inspection.

Some companies offered to make their products in Ukraine, Korsunsky noted.

