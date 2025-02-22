Japan Eyeing IT to Help Those Needing Assistance in Disasters

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan is increasingly adopting information technology to help those in need of assistance in times of disasters, such as the elderly and people with disabilities.

Under such initiatives, data on safety confirmation and evacuation management, previously done mainly with paper, are digitalized to make it easier for local governments to collaborate with care managers and other supporters who know the living conditions of people needing evacuation assistance, including those living alone, in efforts to make sure that no one is left behind.

Major electronics maker NEC Corp. and disaster management advisory firm Tokio Marine Resilience Co. conducted a test with the western Tokyo city of Tama late last month of a system to confirm the safety of those in need of support during disasters.

Under the system, those who provide evacuation support receive requests on their smartphones for safety checks when local governments issue evacuation-related information. Support providers can use a special smartphone app to call those requiring assistance and confirm their safety, and to register and manage information such as the extent of damage and evacuation locations.

According to the Tama city government, information on people who need support, including individual evacuation plans, is managed mainly on paper at present. But sharing and pooling related information is time-consuming under this method.

