Kagoshima Court Rejects Injunction against Sendai N-Plant

Newsfrom Japan

Kagoshima, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Kagoshima District Court in southwestern Japan on Friday rejected a request for an injunction against the operation of the No. 1 and No. 2 reactors at Kyushu Electric Power Co.'s Sendai nuclear power plant in Kagoshima Prefecture.

The court, presided over by judge Toshihide Kubota, dismissed the lawsuit filed against the company and the Japanese government by about 3,000 people, including Kagoshima residents. It ruled that there was no concrete danger to the plaintiffs' personal rights from the nuclear reactors.

The plaintiffs plan to appeal the decision.

The lawsuit, which began in May 2012, focused on the assessment of earthquake and volcanic eruption risks and the effectiveness of measures to respond to severe accidents.

In handing down the ruling, the judge said, "It cannot be said that safety is inadequate," noting that the two reactors were found to meet the Nuclear Regulation Authority's new standards in 2014.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]