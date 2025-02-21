16.5 Pct in Japan Want Death Penalty Abolished: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The share of people in Japan who believe that the death penalty system should be abolished stood at 16.5 pct, a Cabinet Office survey showed Friday.

On the reason for the view, with multiple answers allowed, 71.0 pct said that executions cannot be reversed even if an error has been found.

The results may have been affected by the case of Iwao Hakamata, who was sentenced to death but was acquitted last year in his retrial for the 1966 murder of four people in Shizuoka Prefecture.

The share of respondents who described executions as irreversible was highest since the government first asked questions on the issue in a similar survey in 1994.

Meanwhile, 83.1 pct of all respondents said that the death penalty system is "unavoidable."

