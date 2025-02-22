Taiwan Pres. Lai Meets with Widow of Ex-Japan PM Abe

Newsfrom Japan

Taipei, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te has met with Akie Abe, wife of the late former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, in Taipei.

Lai told Akie at the meeting Friday that Taiwan aims to protect the values of freedom and democracy, and deepen its friendship with Japan, inheriting the philosophy and spirit of the former Japanese leader, according to the Taiwanese presidential office.

He also noted that Akie, who visited the United States last December, touched Taiwanese people by speaking for Taiwan over the Taiwan Strait issue. Taiwan is ready to make contributions to world and regional peace and prosperity in cooperation with Japan, the United States and others, Lai added.

Also on Friday, Akie delivered a speech at a meeting of the Halifax International Security Forum held in the Taiwanese capital. Citing her husband's remark that a crisis in Taiwan is a crisis in Japan, Akie said that he had wished for peace in this region more than anyone else.

Lai visited Japan in 2022, when he was vice president of Taiwan, to attend the funeral for the former prime minister. Akie took part in Lai's presidential inauguration ceremony in May 2024.

