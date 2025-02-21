Japan Govt Compiles 1st Strategic Plan on Midsize Biz

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday drew up its first strategic plan focusing on midsize businesses, pledging over 1 trillion yen in aid measures.

The so-called growth vision for companies with up to 2,000 employees includes a target of raising the number of such businesses from some 9,000 at present to 11,000 by 2030. The government aims to facilitate investments and wage hikes by midsize companies.

At a meeting held at the prime minister's office, Deputy Chief Cabinet Secretary Kazuhiko Aoki instructed government bodies to swiftly build systems to focus support on companies with large impacts on local communities.

The vision regards midsize companies as "entities that will drive the transition to a growth-oriented economy" and lists issues to be addressed through public-private cooperation, such as procuring funds and securing human resources.

It calls for increasing the annual number of mergers and acquisitions involving midsize companies to more than 1,000 in 2030 from about 500 on average in the past five years.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]