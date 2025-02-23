Vegetable Prices Continue Surging in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Prices of vegetables and rice have been soaring in Japan due to unfavorable weather and rising production costs.

Prices of fresh vegetables in January climbed 36 pct year on year, with prices of cabbage and Chinese cabbage shooting up about three and two times, respectively, according consumer price data released by the internal affairs ministry Friday.

Rice prices rose 70.9 pct, with the pace of increase marking a record high for the fourth straight month.

For prepared food, there have been moves to pass higher production costs on to retail prices, putting pressure on households.

The recent lack of rain is a factor behind the surge in vegetable prices, according to the ministry and other sources.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]