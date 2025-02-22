Actress Anna Sawai Chosen among Time's Women of the Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--New Zealand-born Japanese actress Anna Sawai, who won awards including a Golden Globe, has been chosen among U.S. magazine Time's Women of the Year.

In announcing the list Thursday, the magazine noted that Sawai, 32, is trying to break the image of Asian women, who "have long been objectified and sexualized in Hollywood."

Sawai has won a Golden Globe for best television female actor for starring in U.S. TV drama series Shogun. She was also given an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series.

Time has also selected Sawai for its "2024 Time100 Next" list of rising leaders.

For its Women of the Year list, the magazine selects those who are working to make the world fairer.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]