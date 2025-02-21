Japan Told to Pay 2.2 B. Yen over U.S. Base Noise in Okinawa

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Fukuoka High Court's Naha branch Friday ordered the Japanese central government to pay 2.2 billion yen in damages for noise pollution from the U.S. Marine Corps' Futenma air station in Okinawa Prefecture.

In the lawsuit, about 3,000 residents living near the base in the city of Ginowan in the southernmost prefecture claimed that they suffered from the noise of U.S. military aircraft.

Many of the plaintiffs live in areas where noise pollution measures at least 75 on the so-called weighted equivalent continuous perceived noise level, which the government refers to when deciding whether to implement noise insulation work.

At the Naha branch, Presiding Judge Takashi Miura acknowledged the noise damage, upholding a ruling by Naha District Court's Okinawa branch in March 2022.

The Okinawa branch ordered the government to pay damages of 4,500 yen per month for residents in areas with noise levels below 80 and 9,000 yen for those in areas with levels between 80 and less than 85. The total amount reached some 1,340 million yen.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]