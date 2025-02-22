Ex-Japan Envoy Pins Hopes on Signs of Ceasefire in Ukraine War
Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--With Monday set to mark three years since the start of Russia's full-fledged aggression against Ukraine, former Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda has pinned high hopes on moves toward negotiations on a ceasefire in the conflict.
"We are seeing signs of a ceasefire and the beginning of a momentum," he told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, adding that the Japanese government "should actively participate in discussions toward achieving a ceasefire in the war and peace in Ukraine."
U.S. President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House last month, is taking a stance in favor of Russia regarding the conflict.
"Taking up and overrating each remark Trump makes would only benefit Russia," Matsuda said.
On U.S.-Russia talks over a possible ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, Matsuda said, "We need to wait a little longer to see how the Trump administration's measures will affect ceasefire negotiations."
