Ex-Japan Envoy Pins Hopes on Signs of Ceasefire in Ukraine War

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--With Monday set to mark three years since the start of Russia's full-fledged aggression against Ukraine, former Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Kuninori Matsuda has pinned high hopes on moves toward negotiations on a ceasefire in the conflict.

"We are seeing signs of a ceasefire and the beginning of a momentum," he told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday, adding that the Japanese government "should actively participate in discussions toward achieving a ceasefire in the war and peace in Ukraine."

U.S. President Donald Trump, who returned to the White House last month, is taking a stance in favor of Russia regarding the conflict.

"Taking up and overrating each remark Trump makes would only benefit Russia," Matsuda said.

On U.S.-Russia talks over a possible ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, Matsuda said, "We need to wait a little longer to see how the Trump administration's measures will affect ceasefire negotiations."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]