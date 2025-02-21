Nissan May Seek Investment from Tesla: FT

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. may seek investment from Tesla Inc., the Financial Times reported Friday, citing multiple sources.

According to the report, former Tesla outside board member Hiromichi Mizuno is leading efforts to secure investment from the U.S. electric vehicle maker, backed by former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. Some Nissan board members are said to be aware of the move.

Nissan is seeking a new partner for its turnaround after merger talks with Honda Motor Co. fell through.

A consortium led by Tesla is reportedly being eyed, with the possibility of allowing Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. to take a minority stake in Nissan to prevent a full takeover of Nissan by Hon Hai, which is believed to have close ties with Beijing.

Meanwhile, Mizuno and others are said to be hoping that Tesla will show interest in acquiring Nissan's two plants in Tennessee and Mississippi.

