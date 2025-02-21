Japan, Ukraine Confirm Cooperation of Their Police

Newsfrom Japan

Kyiv, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan and Ukraine confirmed cooperation of their police forces Friday as they marked the start of use of forensic vehicles provided by the Japanese government and the U.N. Development Program in May last year.

National Police of Ukraine chief Ivan Vyhivskyi and others attended a related ceremony in Kyiv.

"Japan will continue its unwavering support to Ukraine," Japanese Ambassador to Ukraine Masashi Nakagome said. "We will promote the protection of human rights and the rule of law and keep supporting the reconstruction of Ukraine in a comprehensive and sustainable way."

Officials of Japan's National Police Agency attended the ceremony online.

With financial support from Tokyo, the UNDP gave Ukraine 26 forensic vehicles, forensic kits, DNA test mobile laboratories and other items. Ukraine's police plan to use these to identify casualties of Russia's attacks and investigate war crimes.

