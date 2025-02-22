Parliamentary Vice Minister Joins Takeshima Day Event for 13th Year

Newsfrom Japan

Matsue, Shimane Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The prefectural government of Shimane, western Japan, held a ceremony for the Sea of Japan islands of Takeshima on Saturday, with a parliamentary vice minister attending the annual event as the central government's representative for the 13th straight year.

The ceremony for Takeshima Day, which was set in 2005 based on a Shimane prefectural government ordinance to assert Japan's sovereignty over the islands, was held in Matsue, the capital of Shimane.

The islands, located off Shimane, are under the effective control of South Korea, where they are known as Dokdo, and claimed by Japan. This year marks the 60th anniversary of the normalization of Japan-South Korea diplomatic relations.

"We will disseminate accurate information on Takeshima both at home and abroad to increase public interest in the islands further," Eriko Imai, parliamentary vice minister at the Cabinet Office, said at the ceremony.

"A rise in public awareness and understanding from the international community" are necessary for a solution to the island issue, she added.

