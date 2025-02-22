Ishikawa Pref. Warned of Significant Heavy Snow Again

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Meteorological Agency issued a significant heavy snow warning again for the central prefecture of Ishikawa shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

A strong winter pressure pattern brought heavy snowfall mainly to the Sea of Japan side of the Tohoku northeastern region and the Hokuriku central region, which includes Ishikawa.

The agency warned of major traffic disruptions in flat areas in the northern part of the Noto region in Ishikawa.

In the Ishikawa city of Wajima, snowfall in the six hours to 7 a.m. Saturday reached 27 centimeters, matching the largest recorded amount for the area.

Accumulated snow could crush houses damaged by the Jan. 1, 2024, Noto Peninsula earthquake and heavy rains that hit the same peninsula in Ishikawa last September.

