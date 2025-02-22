Dodgers Pitcher Roki Sasaki Announces Marriage

Newsfrom Japan

Glendale, Arizona, Feb. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese pitcher Roki Sasaki of the Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that his bachelor days are over.

In an Instagram post, the 23-year-old baseball star said he has married.

"She is a kind person," he said of his wife in talks with reporters at the team's training camp venue in Glendale, Arizona, the same day. "I am a little worried about my first year in the U.S. major league, so I hope to get along by supporting each other."

"Being with her makes me feel at ease and be myself," he said, adding that he chose to announce his marriage before he starts to play in games toward this season.

Sasaki informed Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, both Japanese teammates of the Dodgers, Friday morning of his marriage. "They were so surprised that they didn't believe it at first," he said with a laugh, adding that they celebrated him later.

