Japan Local Govts Facing Overtourism Induced by Influencers

Tokyo, Feb. 26 (Jiji Press)--At a time when the number of foreign travelers to Japan is growing at a record pace, local governments are struggling to deal with the influx driven by social media influencers.

The number of inbound visitors is increasing rapidly not only in famous tourist spots but also photogenic sites in rural areas including locations where Mount Fuji is seen behind a convenience store and those featured in films. Even a secluded hot spring deep in the mountains is having far more visitors than expected.

A Black Screen Out of Necessity

