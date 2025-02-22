Toyota Unveils "Woven City" to Test Future Mobility

Newsfrom Japan

Susono, Shizuoka Pref., Feb. 22 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. unveiled to the media on Saturday the first phase area of its Woven City, a demonstration city being built in central Japan to test advanced mobility technologies.

The demonstration city in Susono, Shizuoka Prefecture, includes roads dedicated to automated mobility on the ground and "logistics streets," or underpasses to conduct experiments on the automation of logistics services.

"From this place, I hope that future mobility will emerge," Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda said at a ceremony to mark the completion of the first phase buildings of Woven City.

The first phase area covers 47,000 square meters. Eight of the 14 buildings completed last year are residential buildings, surrounded by an exchange center for inventors and residents, an energy building and others.

Currently, construction of hydrogen pipelines and other infrastructure and interior work are underway.

