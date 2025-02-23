Japan Emperor Turns 65, Renewing Wish for Peace 80 Years On

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Emperor Naruhito, who turned 65 on Sunday, has renewed his wish for world peace as this year marks the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

At a press conference held at the Imperial Palace ahead of his 65th birthday, the Emperor said he is grateful that Japan has been without war for 80 years.

The Emperor said he hopes that the 80th war-end anniversary will be "an opportunity for us to remember the preciousness of peace and renew our wish for peace."

It is very painful that numerous precious lives were lost around the world in the war, Emperor Naruhito said, adding, "It is important that the tragic experiences and history are passed on to the generations who do not know the war."

He said he hears from his parents, Emperor Emeritus Akihito and Empress Emerita Michiko, about their thoughts on peace from time to time.

