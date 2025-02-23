People Celebrate Japan Emperor's 65th Birthday at Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 23 (Jiji Press)--A public gathering was held at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo on Sunday to celebrate Japanese Emperor Naruhito's 65th birthday on the day.

"I wish everyone around the country a peaceful spring," the Emperor told crowds of people who gathered at the palace in the Japanese capital's Chiyoda Ward for the greeting event.

Meanwhile, Emperor Naruhito said, "I would like to send my heartfelt sympathies to people who have suffered hardships and damage due to the recent heavy snow."

Emperor Naruhito appeared on the balcony of the palace's Chowa-den hall a total of three times in the morning with Empress Masako, and the couple's daughter, Princes Aiko, as well as Crown Prince Akishino, Crown Princess Kiko and their second daughter, Princess Kako. They waved to the visitors with smiles.

Members of the public will be allowed to enter their names in a congratulatory book in front of the Imperial Household Agency building near the palace between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

