Japan Wary of N. Korea's Practical Combat Experience

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--North Korea has formed a de facto military alliance with Russia, which continues its aggression against Ukraine, and sent troops to support Moscow in the war.

Russia and Ukraine are engaging in warfare using high-technology weapons such as drones, and North Korea's participation in the war means that Pyongyang has been given a precious opportunity to gain practical combat experience.

Pyongyang's participation in the conflict also signals that the war in Europe is starting to affect the situation in East Asia, making the Japanese government wary of the possibility of the reclusive country beefing up its military capabilities.

"The military cooperation between North Korea and Russia, including the dispatch of North Korean troops in the war, is expected to cause the situation in Ukraine to deteriorate even further, and we should be seriously concerned over the matter in light of the impact on the security environment surrounding our country," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told a press conference Friday.

At a meeting in Pyongyang in June 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signed a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement calling for mutual support in the event of an emergency.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]