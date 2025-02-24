Nippon Ishin, DPFP at Odds amid LDP Strategy

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Executives of Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) and the Democratic Party for the People are engaged in a war of words over revisions to the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill, ahead of this summer's House of Councillors election.

The two opposition parties are negotiating separately with the Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling coalition to realize their respective signature policies, as the LDP seeks to secure their support to pass the budget bill.

In the negotiations, the LDP's "divide-and-conquer" strategy appears to be paying off.

"You should not blame another party when your negotiations do not go as you expect," Hirofumi Yoshimura, leader of Nippon Ishin and governor of Osaka Prefecture, told reporters on Thursday, expressing his displeasure with recent remarks by DPFP Secretary-General Kazuya Shinba.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Shinba claimed that Nippon Ishin was obstructing the DPFP's negotiations with the ruling coalition, which have stalled over the DPFP's proposals to raise the minimum taxable income and cut the gasoline tax, while Nippon Ishin and the ruling bloc have made progress in their negotiations, including on Nippon Ishin's call for free high school education.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]