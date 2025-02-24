CDP to Accelerate Election Preparations after Party Convention

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--The main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan held a party convention on Monday and adopted an activity program for fiscal 2025 that positions a change of government as its top goal.

The CDP will now accelerate preparations for this summer's House of Councillors election and the next House of Representatives election.

In a speech at the party convention, CDP leader Yoshihiko Noda highlighted the party's demands to revise the government's fiscal 2025 budget bill, including freezing a government plan to raise the ceiling on out-of-pocket medical expenses.

"If they do not decide (on budget revisions) forever, we will go into battle mode," Noda said. "We need seats to move the Diet," he continued. "We will fight with determination and take them."

At a press conference after the party convention, Noda stressed that the medical expense ceiling is "an issue that affects people's lives," signaling that his party will oppose a hike in the ceiling to the end.

