Tokyo Police Step Up Crackdown on Sex Worker Scout Group

Tokyo, Feb. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police are stepping up a crackdown on a group that recruits women for sexual services by luring them on social media with promises of high incomes.

The group, called "Akusesu," is believed to have earned a total of about 7 billion yen in five years by dispatching women to the sexual service businesses that offered the best pay.

"Such an illegal business model must be dismantled," a senior official of the Metropolitan Police Department said.

Active since around 2019 or earlier, the scout group had women send photos of themselves and their ID, as well as personal data including age and breast size.

The group had about 300 members and sent women to about 350 sexual service businesses nationwide, under contracts to receive 15 pct of the women's earnings as referral fees. To conceal the flow of money, it collected cash mailed to a shell office.

