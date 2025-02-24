Japan, Philippines to Launch Strategic Defense Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Manila, Feb. 24 (Jiji Press)--Visiting Japanese Defense Minister Gen Nakatani and his Philippine counterpart, Gilberto Teodoro, agreed Monday to launch a strategic dialogue between their countries' unit management officials to deepen cooperation between Japan's Self-Defense Forces and the Philippine military.

At their meeting in the Manila suburb of Makati, Nakatani and Teodoro also reaffirmed multilateral cooperation, including with the United States and Australia, in the face of China's coercive actions in the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

"We need to raise our defense cooperation to an even higher level to maintain peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region," Nakatani stressed at a joint press conference after the meeting.

The Japanese and Philippine defense chiefs also agreed to establish a new consultation framework to promote defense equipment and technology cooperation and to begin talks on military information protection.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]